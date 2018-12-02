Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals

December 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

PROMOTIONS:

Today's game is a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit or credit card and photo ID at the box office will receive a free pair of tickets to today's game. Once the first 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer. For more information, visit fairwinds.org/solarbears.

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (10-7-2-0) complete their two-game weekend set with the Norfolk Admirals (11-7-1-1). The Solar Bears are coming off of a thrilling 6-5 overtime win over the Admirals on Saturday night.

SHAW CONTINUING STRONG TWO-WAY PLAY: Brady Shaw's overtime winner on Saturday gave Orlando it's league-leading fourth overtime win this season and his team-leading 11th goal, but equally impressive is the forward's defensive play, when measured by plus-minus. The second-year pro has recorded back-to-back games of +3, and his season total of +7 is tied for second among the team's forwards.

OLSON AND FITZE BACK IN: The Solar Bears have added some size and youth into today's lineup, as Dylan Fitze and Trevor Olson are expected to make their return after sitting out the previous three games. The pair of rookie forwards are both listed at 6-foot-2 and have an identical stat line of three points (2g-1a) on the season.

STEWART EXPECTED TO GET START: Goalie Hayden Stewart is expected to get his third start of the season this afternoon for the Solar Bears. The rookie netminder leads all Orlando goalies this season with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He is coming off back-to-back 31-save performances against Worcester and South Carolina.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears visit the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:35 p.m. at Infinite Energy Arena. Orlando then hosts the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this season on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center for another FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.