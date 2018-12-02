Railers HC Fire Season High 45 Shots in 3-2 Home Win over Mariners

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (9-10-2-0, 20pts) fired a season high 45 shots on goal and won their third straight game after a 3-2 victory over the visiting Maine Mariners(10-9-0-1, 21pts) in front of 2,596 fans at the DCU Center on Sunday afternoon. The Railers host the Brampton Beast at the DCU Center on Wednesday at 7pm.

Ryan Hitchcock, Matty Gaudreau, and Tyler Barnes all scored for Worcester while Mitch Gillam, making his fourth straight start, was excellent making 31 saves in net. Worcester fired 20 shots in the third period with Tyler Barnes scoring an unassisted game winner with just 35 seconds remaining to break a 2-2 tie.

Each team found the back of the net in the opening period that saw a lot of back and forth play and scoring chances. Maine went ahead 1-0 as Ty Ronning (4th) sent a quick shot into the net after a faceoff win by Riley Bourbonnais at 15:42. Worcester tied the score just over a minute later as Ryan Hitchcock (1st) finished off a nice 3-on-1 rush with a one timer shot from the right circle after a feed from Tyler Barnes at 17:03. Shots were 14-13 in favor of Maine through 20 minutes of play.

The Railers went ahead 2-1 at 9:11 of the second period as Matty Gaudreau (4th) took a centering feed on the rush from Austin Block and Gaudreau zipped a quick shot passed the blocker of Brandon Halverson. Maine would even the score at 10:43 with the 8thshorthanded goal of the season as Holy Cross alum Ryan Ferrill (2nd) raced in on a breakaway and snapped a shot off the crossbar and passed Mitch Gillam. Alex Vanier picked up his first fighting major of the season at 13:57 with a good bout with Ryan Ferrill behind the Maine net. Each team fired 12 shots in the middle frame as the two clubs headed into the second intermission tied at two.

Worcester poured it on in the third period firing 20 shots on netminder Brandon Halverson but it was a lucky bounce that found Tyler Barnes (5th) all alone in front for the game winner at 19:25 of the third period to give the Railers a 3-2 home victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Ryan Ferrill (SHG, Fight) 2nd star: Ryan Hitchcock (Goal, 7 shots) 1st star: Tyler Barnes (GWG, Assist) .... final shots were 45-33 in favor of Worcester... Brandon Halverson (6-5-1-0) made 42 saves on 45 shots for Maine.... Mitch Gillam (5-6-0-0) made 31 saves on 32 shots for Worcester as he got his fourth straight start in net.... while Evan Buitenhuis served as the backup.... Worcester went 0-for-4 on the power play while Maine went 0-for-3.... Tommy Kelley (inj), Tommy Panico, Kyle McKenzie (inj), Nick Bligh, and Malcolm Gould (inj) did not dress for Worcester.... Jeff Kubiak is currently on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers while Ivan Kosorenkov is on recall with the SJ Barracuda... Ryan Hitchcock (1-4-5) and Tyler Barnes (2-3-5) each have three game point streaks.... the goal by Hitchcock was his first in the ECHL.... the fighting major by Vanier was the 15thof the season for Worcester - the 5thmost in the ECHL....Worcester set season highs with 20 shots in the third period and 45 total shots in the game....Austin Block fired five shots and picked up an assist....the Railers are now 2-0-0-0 when Tom Matthews reads the starting lineup, 3-0-0-0 when the Matthews jersey is worn....the Railers began a stretch where they paly six of seven on home ice....the three straight wins ties a season high for the Railers.

What's on tap? - HUMP DAY GAME

The Railers host the Brampton Beast on Wednesday, Dec 5 at 7pm - score $5 any ticket at the Box Office with your Price Chopper / Market 32 Advantage Card. On Friday, Dec 7 the Railers host the Beast at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday! Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato will sign autographs from 6-7:30pm presented by Raymond James Restoration.

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

