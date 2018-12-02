ECHL Transactions - December 2
December 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 2, 2018:
Allen:
Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve [12/1]
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve [12/1]
Brampton:
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Power, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Trevor Olson, F activated from reserve
Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve
Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Lough, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Bryan Moore, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
