ECHL Transactions - December 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 2, 2018:

Allen:

Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve [12/1]

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve [12/1]

Brampton:

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Power, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Trevor Olson, F activated from reserve

Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve

Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Lough, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Bryan Moore, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

