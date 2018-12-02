Raskob Reassigned to Kansas City
December 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Defenseman Willie Raskob has been reassigned to Kansas City, announced Sunday afternoon by the Stockton Heat, AHL affiliate of the Mavericks.
Raskob, 23, was called up on Friday and skated for the Heat in Saturday's game against San Jose - his AHL debut, a 6-4 defeat against the Barracuda.
The blue-liner leads the Mavericks in assists on the season with 13 and is tied for 10th among ECHL defensemen in scoring (13 points) despite missing last night's 6-4 win by the Mavericks over Tulsa.
The Mavericks will hit the road for a Tuesday tilt at Indy before returning home next weekend for a pair of games against the Allen Americans.
