Solar Bears drop 3-2 decision to Everblades

February 17, 2021







ESTERO, Fla. - Tristin Langan and Aaron Luchuk each recorded a goal and an assist, but the Orlando Solar Bears (11-9-1-0) dropped a 3-2 decision the Florida Everblades (17-5-0-1) in their first of three meetings this week on Wednesday Night at Hertz Arena.

Langan opened the scoring at 6:41 of the first period when Luchuk sprang the second-year pro for a breakaway, and Langan beat Devin Cooley for his fourth of the season.

The Everblades then reeled off three straight goals from Stefan LeBlanc, Luke Nogard and Michael Huntebrinker to put Orlando in a two-goal hole midway through the second period, but Langan connected with Luchuk at 15:13 of the second frame for Luchuk's fifth of the season.

Clint Windsor went 30-for-33 in the loss, and earned an assist on Langan's goal; Cooley earned the win with 26 stops on 28 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Stefan LeBlanc - FLA

2) Luke Nogard - FLA

3) Aaron Luchuk - ORL

NOTABLES:

Langan (1g-5a) and Luchuk (2g-2a) both extended their point streaks to three games

Windsor's assist was the first assist recorded by a Solar Bears goaltender since April 4, 2019 (Connor Ingram)

Defenseman Matthew Spencer served the second match of his two-game suspension; he is eligible to return to the lineup in Friday's rematch with Florida

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their season-high seven-game road trip when they face the Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

