300 Additional Tickets for Sale for Komets Home Games

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that 300 more tickets will be available for purchase for home games. The seats are available due to Allen County staying Code Yellow in the statewide county-by-county county distributions map which can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov. The tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at the War Memorial Coliseum Memorial ticket office. The Komets are set to start the home portion of their schedule this Friday versus Wheeling at 8:00 p.m.

"The Komet organization is happy to see that Allen County is continuing to trend in a positive mode regarding COVID-19. Having the additional seats will allow more Komet fans to attend home games in a safe manner," said Komets President Michael Franke.

The Komets play this Friday, Saturday and Sunday versus Wheeling at the Coliseum.

