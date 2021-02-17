Thunder Announces Several Roster Moves

WICHITA, Kan. (Feb. 17) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced several transactions today.

-The team has signed of goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos.

-Defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer has been recalled by the Toronto Marlies.

-Forwards J.C. Campagna and Chantz Petruic have been placed on waivers

Sakellaropoulos, 26, is in his third year as a pro. A native of Tinley Park, Illinois, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound netminder played most recently for the Rapid City Rush. He appeared in 12 games last season, going 4-8-0 with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. His best year as a pro was in 2018-19 as a member of the Adirondack Thunder. He sported a 2.51 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and went 19-6-5 in 33 starts. Last season, he split time with the Norfolk Admirals and Rapid City.

Prior to turning pro, he played a four-year career at Union College. He was a member of the 2014 team that won the NCAA Division title and was named to the All ECAC second team in 2016-17. He posted a 40-22-14 career record with a 2.54 goals-against average and .914 save percentage during his collegiate career.

The Thunder remains on the road this weekend with a pair of games in Tulsa starting Friday night. Wichita returns home this Sunday, February 21 to host Kansas City at 4:05 p.m.

