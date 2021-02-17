Oilers Postpone February 17 Game

February 17, 2021







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers and BOK Center announced Wednesday the postponement of their Feb. 17 game against the Kansas City Mavericks.

After further discussions with Mayor G.T. Bynum's office, tonight's Tulsa Oilers game vs Kansas City is being postponed to join a city-wide effort to help conserve utilities that are currently strained due to severe weather.

The team is currently working on rescheduling the game to a later date to complete the team's 72-game schedule. Tickets purchased for tonight's game will be honored for the rescheduled game.

Fans can text the team at 918-632-7825 with questions.

