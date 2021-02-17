ECHL Transactions - February 17
February 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 17, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wichita:
Chantz Petruic, F
J.C. Campagna, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jared Thomas, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael McNicholas, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve
Add Ian Edmondson, D activated from reserve
Add Stephen Baylis, F activated from reserve
Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyson Empey, F placed on reserve
Delete Gordon Defiel, G placed on reserve
Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Brent Gates, F activated from reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 17, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - February 17 - ECHL
- Thunder Announces Several Roster Moves - Wichita Thunder
- 300 Additional Tickets for Sale for Komets Home Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Blades Have Eyes on Fifth Straight - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.