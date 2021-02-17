ECHL Transactions - February 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 17, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Chantz Petruic, F

J.C. Campagna, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jared Thomas, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael McNicholas, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve

Add Ian Edmondson, D activated from reserve

Add Stephen Baylis, F activated from reserve

Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyson Empey, F placed on reserve

Delete Gordon Defiel, G placed on reserve

Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Brent Gates, F activated from reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

