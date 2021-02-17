NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Blades Have Eyes on Fifth Straight

February 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release


ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (16-5-0-1) have won four in a row and look to extend their winning streak tonight against the Orlando Solar Bears (11-8-1-0). The Blades are 8-1-0-1 in their last 10 games and hold second place in the Eastern Conference with a .750 point-percentage. Orlando has won their last two contests, and sit back in third place with a .575 mark.

Florida holds a 7-2-0-1 mark in 10 games against Orlando this year. The two clubs last met on Feb. 6 when the Everblades bounced back from a shootout loss the previous night to win 4-1 at Hertz Arena.

Forwards Michael Huntebrinker (12g-9a) and John McCarron (10g-11a) headline the Everblades attack. The duo is tied for third in the ECHL scoring race with 21 points each. Huntebrinker's 12 tallies also earns him a shared spot at the top of the league's goal-scoring rankings.

Six Everblades are currently riding point streaks heading into tonight's affair with McCarron's streak leading the pack at seven games (3g-5a). Forwards Levko Koper and Joe Pendenza have both scored goals in each of their last two games.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m.

PROMOTIONS: Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Barefoot Wine, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs and $4 New Amsterdam and Pink Whitney Vodka!

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's exciting game action on ESPN 99.3 FM and online at 993espn.com.

