Friday and Saturday Mavericks at Allen Games Postponed
February 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
ALLEN, Texas - In conjunction with the Allen Americans, the Kansas City Mavericks have announced tonight the postponement of the February 19 and 20 games at Allen due to ongoing winter storm complications and unprecedented electrical utility issues throughout the Metroplex, and State of Texas.
The Americans and Mavericks will work with the ECHL to make up these games later in the 2020-21 regular season.
The Mavericks will face off against the Wichita Thunder on Sunday, February 21 at 4:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.
