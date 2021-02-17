Americans Games this Weekend with Kansas City Postponed

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL) and Iowa Wild (AHL), announced tonight that this weekend's games against the Kansas City Mavericks have been postponed due to ongoing winter storm complications and unprecedented electrical utility issues throughout the Metroplex, and State of Texas.

The Americans and Mavericks will work with the ECHL to make up these games later in the 2020-21 regular season.

"Our area has been hit hard by this winter storm and it's critical that all resources be focused on getting our community back on its feet, power restored to homes, and everyone safe" says Americans President and Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "We are working hard with the ECHL and the City of Allen to find places in our schedule that match up with the available dates for the building where we make up both of these postponed games. Everyone in our organization is excited about this team and the chance to get back to playing games for what is going to be a great next few months of hockey."

The Americans next home game will be on March 3rd against the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 pm. Get your tickets NOW online on the official online home of the Red, www.AllenAmericans.com.

