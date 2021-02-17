Five Straight for Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - After the Orlando Solar Bears (11-9-1-0) took an early lead, the Florida Everblades (17-5-0-1) scored three consecutive goals to earn their fifth straight win in 3-2 fashion Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

FIRST STAR: Stefan LeBlanc (FLA) - one goal, three shots, +2

SECOND STAR: Luke Nogard (FLA) - one goal, three shots

THIRD STAR: Aaron Luchuk (ORL) - one goal, one assist, +2

Orlando's Tristin Langan drew first blood almost seven minutes into the first period (6:41). Then with three minutes left in the opening frame, Florida defenseman Stefan LeBlanc tied the game at 1-1 when he circled the entire Solar Bear zone and tucked the puck past Orlando's Clint Windsor in net (16:56).

Over six minutes into the second period, the Everblades took their first lead of the night. Following clean passes from Alex Kile and Marcus Vela, Luke Nogard blasted a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net to spot Florida a 2-1 advantage (6:21).

Later in the second, Michael Huntebrinker gave Florida a 3-1 edge on his league-leading 13th goal of the season after Mason Mitchell set the table from below the goalline (13:24). Mitchell fed Huntebrinker in front of the net, and the league's goal-scoring leader lifted the puck into the top of the net.

With less than five minutes left in the second stanza, Orlando's Aaron Luchuk got to a loose puck in front of Devin Cooley and scored to cut the Everblades' lead to 3-2 (15:13).

The Everblades closed out a scoreless third period and earned their fifth straight win of the season. Goaltender Devin Cooley made 26 saves on 28 Orlando shots to claim the sixth victory of his rookie campaign.

