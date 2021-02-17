Four Goals Gives Indy Win in First Meeting with Komets

INDIANAPOLIS - In the first game of four games in five days, the Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday night. Indy would take a 2-1 lead into the locker room after the first period only to score two more goals in the second to eventually earn a 4-1 win over the Komets.

The Fuel opened the scoring early when Peter Krieger jumped on a Fort Wayne turnover and forwarded a pass to Nic Pierog who beat Stefanos Lakkas over the shoulder to give Indy a 1-0 lead. On their first power play chance of the night, Matt Marcinew doubled the Fuel's lead deflecting a point shot by Nic Pierog. Deflecting a shot by Shawn Szydlowski on the power play, Justin Vaive sent the Komets to the locker room down by a goal after 20 minutes.

Scoring his second goal of the night 11 seconds into the middle stanza, Nic Pierog fired a one-timer past Lakkas to give Indy a 3-1 lead. Dylan Malmquist tripled Indy's lead eight minutes into the second period when he walked down the side boards and wristed a shot past Lakkas, giving the Fuel a 4-1 lead.

With each team killing off a penalty of their own, both goaltenders would hold strong for the first half of the period. Fighting off 10 shots in the third period, Dan Bakala would shut out the Komets in the final 10 minutes of the game to give Indy a 4-1 win on Wednesday night.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum!

