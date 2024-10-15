Soccer Icons Sebastián Verón and Darío Sala to Become Board Members of Miami FC

Miami, FL - Miami FC proudly announces that Sebastián Verón and Darío Sala, two globally recognized soccer icons, will become members of the Miami FC Board and will lead a new drive to further develop the club. This appointment will leverage their vast expertise both on and off the field.

The arrival of these two experienced individuals will now sharpen the focus of Miami FC on developing a high-level sports methodology, implementing innovative strategies to enhance team performance and nurture young talent. They will also work to optimize the club's facilities, improving the training environment and fan experience. The goal is to identify and develop talent, build a strong youth academy, form strategic international partnerships, and boost commercial growth through sponsorships, ticket sales, and merchandising. Verón and Sala's leadership in each of these areas is designed to propel the club to new heights.

"We want to build a team and a project that not only competes but inspires. I'm excited about this new phase and everything we can achieve together," said Verón. Sala added, "Our goal is to create a solid and sustainable foundation, both athletically and commercially, so Miami FC can grow consistently and ambitiously."

Riccardo Silva, founder, principal owner and chairman of Miami FC, commented, "We are delighted to welcome two icons like Sebastián and Darío to Miami FC. Their vast experience and knowledge will be instrumental as we aim to take Miami FC to the next level."

Both Verón and Sala are co-founders of the Sports Performance Hub (SPH), an innovative project in Miami-Dade focused on sports, education, infrastructure, and community impact, aimed at developing young talent and strengthening the local sports community. Their shared vision will now be applied to Miami FC, elevating the club to new heights.

With their combined leadership and expertise, Miami FC is well-positioned to establish itself as a powerhouse in soccer and a key figure in the local community.

