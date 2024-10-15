Rowdies October 19 Match Relocated to North Carolina's WakeMed Soccer Park

October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club will play their October 19 match against North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, as a result of the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The match will kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be open to the public, with no ticket required. For more information, contact the NCFC ticketing department by emailing tickets@northcarolinafc.com.

Saturday's match will be available to stream on ESPN+ and the Rowdies invite fans to the club's official Watch Party at Colony Grill on Central Ave in Downtown St Petersburg. Come out to support the Green & Gold and enjoy 25 percent off pizzas for anyone wearing Rowdies Gear.

Fans who purchased tickets for the October 19 match at Al Lang Stadium will be contacted by a member of the Rowdies Ticket Sales staff. Rowdies Season Ticket Members will be contacted by their service representative.

Additionally, the Rowdies match against Hartford Athletic, originally scheduled for September 28, will be played on Wednesday, October 23. A venue for the match against Hartford, as well as the Rowdies regular season finale against Indy Eleven on Saturday, October 26, will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.