Danny Barrera Named USL Championship Player of the Week

October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - Danny Barrera has been to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32, following his outstanding performance in Hartford's 4-3 win over North Carolina FC on Saturday. He joins Renan Ribeiro as Hartford's second Player of the Week this season (Week 28) and in club history.

Barrera pulsed Hartford's attacking efforts in a crucial match for their playoff hopes, displaying a masterful touch on the ball that helped him contribute to all four of his team's goals. He ended the night with two goals and an assist, beginning with his first touch of the twine in the ninth minute. Receiving the ball from Marlon Hairston just outside the top right of the box, Barrera let loose a left-footed shot that beat a diving Jacob McGuire to the bottom right corner. Later in the half, the 34 year old left North Carolina's back line in his wake to complete the brace. Perfectly timing his run, Barrera bursted through midfield to separate himself from defenders and chase down a high aerial ball from Hairston into the attacking third. One-on-one with McGuire, Barrera bested North Carolina's keeper with a clinical placement to the bottom right corner for a second time.

Hartford's longest-tenured player wasn't finished contributing in the final home match of his sixth season in Green and Blue, adding an assist and beginning a brilliant sequence that led to Hartford's fourth goal. Barrera curled the outswinging corner kick that was headed in by Beverly Makangila in the 56th minute, then chipped a ball from midfield into the box that freed up Michee Ngalina on the left side of the box. The winger crossed the ball to Mamadou Dieng in front of goal, who finished with a tap in at the near post.

Barrera's brace gives him his first goals of the season and 18 goals in Green and Blue in total, making him the only player to have scored in each of the club's six seasons and further extending his record for the most in team history. One of the league's all-time great distributors, the assist gives him his 53rd in his USL Championship career (third-most all-time), 33rd for Hartford Athletic (most in club history), and third on the year.

A timely performance from Barrera, the win put Hartford just two points below the playoff line with three matches left. Hartford will be on the road for all three of them, beginning with a trip to Tulsa this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:00pm, and Hartford Athletic will be holding a watch party at the XL Center Sports Bar & Sportsbook.

