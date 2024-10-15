North Carolina FC to Host Tampa Bay Rowdies this Saturday

October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC will now host the Tampa Bay Rowdies this Saturday, October 19, for a 5 p.m. ET kickoff at WakeMed Soccer Park. The USL Championship match was originally scheduled to be played at Al Lang Stadium but impacts from Hurricanes Helene and Milton forced the relocation.

The match will be free and open to the public with no ticket required. The east side of the stadium will be the only available seating and will be general admission. Parking will be free on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be no concessions or merchandise available, and no outside food or beverages will be permitted except empty or sealed water bottles. The stadium's clear bag policy will be enforced.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. ET but there will be no FanFest activations. The match will stream on ESPN+ as originally planned. For more information, contact the NCFC ticketing department by emailing  tickets@northcarolinafc.com  or calling (919) 459-8144.

North Carolina FC is currently eighth in the Eastern Division standings with two matches to play. The top eight teams from the division qualify for the playoffs, so NCFC will be competing down to the wire for a post-season berth. With the relocation, North Carolina FC will now play the final two matches of the season at home, finishing up against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, October 26, at 7 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.