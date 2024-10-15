El Paso Locomotive FC Seek Season Sweep over Orange County SC
October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - The final homestand of 2024 has arrived for Locomotive which kicks off with midweek action against Orange County SC, with the Locos intent on getting the season sweep over their California rivals.
HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS ORANGE COUNTY SC - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2024 @ 7 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK
Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app
Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets
ALL-TIME SERIES
Wednesday's contest will be the 11th overall meeting between the two sides. When it comes to the regular season, the Locos are undefeated in seven league matches dating back to 2019 and perfect in three contests held at Southwest University Park.
EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC
The Locos arrive unbeaten in its last five home matches and unbeaten in nine of their last 11. Though the Locos are out of playoff contention, last week's comeback draw against San Antonio FC showcased how determined El Paso are to finish the season strong and it aims to continue the run against Orange County SC.
"We need to finish the season stronger, playing well and being solid because we have to build on that," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said after the San Antonio match. "At this point, the fans, the front office, the players and us as a staff feel like we're building something positive. We're changing the mentality, we're changing the face of the club to be a team that [previously] wasn't with spirit, attitude to be the opposite. Today, we did it... and that's the spirit we need to have for the team every time."
SAN ANTONIO FC
Orange County SC will come in ready to battle as a win could position them much closer to a postseason berth. OCSC has hit a bit of positive form heading into the midweek contest, unbeaten in their last five contests with goalkeeper Colin Shutler stepping up to record four shutouts.
