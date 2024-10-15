San Antonio FC Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week

October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, forward Luis Solignac and defender Rece Buckmaster have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following the team's draw at El Paso and win at Colorado Springs.

Sisniega receives his second recognition this season after recording 15 saves across two games, including a club-record 11 saves against El Paso Locomotive in the midweek match-up. The Mexican shot-stopper posted an 83.3 percent save percentage in the week to help SAFC secure the four points.

Solignac earns another Team of the Week shout following his two goals across two appearances, also recording seven shots and four shots on target for the week. The Argentine striker was instrumental to San Antonio's comeback win over Colorado Springs with a hand in both scores, providing a goal and assist in Saturday's match. SAFC is undefeated on the road this season when Solignac scores.

Buckmaster earns a spot on Team of the Week bench - his first nod of the year - after assisting the opening goal against El Paso and adding nine clearances, nine recoveries and five tackles won in the week.

The trio of awards gives SAFC back-to-back weeks with Team of the Week selections, now with 19 total recognitions through the season.

SAFC is back in action at home this Saturday, Oct. 15 to host Louisville City FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 32

GK - Pablo Sisniega, San Antonio FC

D - Graydon Doody, Las Vegas Lights FC

D - Ben Ofeimu, Indy Eleven

D - Jacob Erlandson, Loudoun United FC

M - Danny Barrera, Hartford Athletic - Player of the Week

M - Amadou Dia, Louisville City FC

M - Marlon Hairston, Hartford Athletic

M - Coleman Gannon, Las Vegas Lights FC

F - Luis Solignac, San Antonio FC

F - Evan Conway, North Carolina FC

F - Ethan Zubak, Orange County SC

Coach - Diego Gomez, Phoenix Rising FC

Bench: Hunter Sulte (IND), Shawn Smart (LV), Rece Buckmaster (SA), Mikey Maldonado (NC), Seth Casiple (OC), Joe Gyau (LV), Rodrigo Da Costa (NC)

