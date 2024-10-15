Diego Gomez Named USLC Coach of the Week

October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







The USL Championship announced its Team of the Week for Week 32 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Diego Gomez named Coach of the Week after leading Phoenix Rising FC to a six-point week, including a 2-1 win over New Mexico and a 1-0 victory against the Oakland Roots.

After conceding an early penalty against their rival, Phoenix Rising rallied with two goals in New Mexico. Tomas Angel converted a penalty, and Charlie Dennis deflected a shot into the roof of the net, securing a go-ahead goal on the road. The win brought Rising within striking distance of clinching a playoff spot.

Rising capped off the week with a win against their Western Conference rival, the Oakland Roots. In that match, Emil Cuello assisted Tomas Angel's second goal in as many games, delivering a cross that Angel headed in, earning Rising all three points.

The shutout victory was crucial for Rising, pushing them four points above the playoff line and into sixth place with two matches remaining. A win in their next match, or a San Antonio loss, will guarantee Rising's second consecutive playoff appearance as they look to repeat last year's success and bring another championship to Phoenix.

The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which includes representatives from each media market in the league.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 32

GK - Pablo Sisniega, San Antonio FC: The Mexican shot-stopper recorded 15 saves across two games - including a season-high 11 saves against El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday night - to post a save percentage of 83.3 percent as SAFC emerged with four points to keep their playoff hopes alive.

D - Grayson Doody, Las Vegas Lights FC: Doody put in a stellar defensive display in the Lights' 3-0 win against Birmingham Legion FC, winning 4 of 5 tackles and 9 of 12 ground duels while completing 45 of 52 passes and recording three chances created at Protective Stadium.

D - Ben Ofeimu, Indy Eleven: Ofeimu led Indy's back line to a pair of shutouts over the week, recording a team-high 20 clearances while winning 9 of 14 duels and notching the assist on the side's game-winning goal against Loudoun United FC on Tuesday night.

D - Jacob Erlandson, Loudoun United FC: Erlandson produced a pair of stellar performances for Loudoun across its two outings, winning 18 of 26 duels and recording seven clearances and nine recoveries while also completing 91 of 107 passes across 120 minutes of action.

M - Danny Barrera, Hartford Athletic: The veteran notched his second two-goal game in the USL Championship and added an assist in Hartford's 4-3 victory against North Carolina FC while completing 22 of 29 passes and 2 of 4 crosses.

M - Amadou Dia, Louisville City FC: Dia proved instrumental in LouCity's 2-1 comeback victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, winning a penalty kick that began the rally, while also putting in impressive work defensively, winning 6 of 7 tackles and 10 of 12 ground duels.

M - Marlon Hairston, Hartford Athletic: The veteran midfielder recorded a pair of assists and hit the woodwork with his lone shot of the game while also completing 35 of 38 passes and winning 3 of 3 tackles and 3 of 3 ground duels in Hartford's 4-3 victory against North Carolina FC.

M - Coleman Gannon, Las Vegas Lights FC: The 21-year-old notched a goal and assist in the Lights' 3-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC and completed 14 of 18 passes while making one interception and four recoveries defensively.

F - Luis Solignac, San Antonio FC: The Argentine veteran recorded two goals and one assist across two appearances as SAFC claimed four points to keep its playoff bid alive, with Solignac notching a goal and assist in his side's comeback victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday night while recording seven shots and four shots on target for the week.

F - Evan Conway, North Carolina FC: Conway found the net in each of NCFC's contests over the week as the side took victory in midweek against FC Tulsa, and overall notched 11 shots and six shots on target while going the full 90 minutes in both contests.

F - Ethan Zubak, Orange County SC: Zubak found the net as Orange County continued its recent undefeated streak with a 2-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last Wednesday night and was a physical presence in attack throughout the night, winning 4 of 5 aerial duels and 4 of 7 ground duels while completing 18 of 22 passes.

Coach - Diego Gomez, Phoenix Rising FC: Gomez's side earned a six-point week with road victories against New Mexico United and Oakland Roots SC to move within reach of a return to the USL Championship Playoffs with two games to go in the regular season.

Bench: Hunter Sulte (IND), Shawn Smart (LV), Rece Buckmaster (SA), Mikey Maldonado (NC), Seth Casiple (OC), Joe Gyau (LV), Rodrigo Da Costa (NC)

