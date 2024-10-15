Marlon Hairston Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Marlon Hairston has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32. He joins teammate Danny Barrera, who won Player of the Week.

Hairston was a catalyst to Barrera's league-best performance in Hartford's 4-3 win over North Carolina on Saturday, assisting on both of his goals. He found Barrera at the top of the box for his first goal in the ninth minute, then synched up with his fellow midfielder for a perfectly-timed aerial ball into the attacking third. With the ball in Hartford's half, Hairston sliced it up and over North Carolina's back line to hit Barrera in stride, leaving him all alone going towards goal. The connection between the two oldest outfield players on Hartford's roster put their team up 2-0, leading to a crucial victory in their last home match of the season.

Hairston's one shot of the night nearly gave Hartford a 3-0 lead just three minutes into the second half. With North Carolina keeper Jacob McGuire off his line, he fired a shot from well outside the box. The ball rang off the crossbar and down across the goal line, but it was ruled no goal. The 30 year old was a pest of the defensive end as well, winning three tackles and swiping two interceptions.

Hairston has had a quality second half of the season, making just his sixth start of the year against Las Vegas on August 17th and staying in the starting 11 in each match since then. Hartford has lost in just one of those nine matches, and Hairston has recorded two assists and a goal.

Hartford Athletic are back in action on Saturday, October 19th at FC Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 6:00pm, and the Hartford Athletic front office is hosting a watch party at XL Center Sports Bar & Sportsbook.

