Ofeimu & Sulte on USL Championship "Team of the Week"

October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Defender Ben Ofeimu and goalie Hunter Sulte have been named to the USL Championship "Team of the Week" after leading Indy Eleven to back-to-back shutouts on the road last week.

Ofeimu earned "Team of the Week" honors for the second time this season (May 21) in addition to "Team of the Week-Bench" selections on June 4, July 16, and September 3.

The 24-year-old Ofeimu recorded a team-high 20 clearances last week while winning 9 of 14 duels and notching the assist on the game-winning goal against Loudoun United FC last Tuesday.

At Loudoun, Ofeimu just missed his season-high with 11 clearances, winning all six aerial duels and providing his first Indy Eleven assist in the 83rd minute with a header down to the foot of James Musa, who volleyed it home.

Against his hometown team Detroit City FC on Saturday, the West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, native again led the team with nine clearances to help the Boys in Blue earn a key road point and stay in fourth place in the USLC Eastern Conference.

On the season, the 6'3 Ofeimu ranks fifth in the USL Championship with a team-high 133 clearances. He also leads the team in blocks with 28. The 6'3 Ofeimu has started 22 of the past 24 games for the Boys in Blue after being acquired from Miami FC on April 11.

Hunter Sulte earned "Team of the Week-Bench" recognition after posting back-to-back shutouts for the third time this season (two in USL Championship play and one a combination of USLC and U.S. Open Cup). The Anchorage, Alaska, native is now tied for fourth on the Indy Eleven USL Championship-era list for shutouts (9) with Tim Trilk (2022-23).

The 6'7 Sulte made four saves at Detroit City with two of them coming on one key first-half sequence. In the 16th minute on a free kick from Alex Villanueva outside the area, Sulte tipped a high shot in the center of the goal up into the crossbar. The rebound caromed out to James Murphy, who fired a left-footed strike from outside the area that Sulte went high to tip with his right hand.

In the 44th minute, Sulte stayed close to the near post to stop a shot by Rhys Williams from inside the six.

At Loudoun United, Sulte made three saves, including an arm stop on a shot by Robby Dambrot from inside the six in the 23rd minute.

The 22-year-old Sulte is tied for eighth in the USL Championship in clean sheets (9) and 16th in saves (68). Sulte, who has started 24 of the past 26 matches, earned USLC "Team of the Week" honors on June 18 and he has won the league's "Save of the Week" award four times (June 18, July 16, August 13, and October 8).

Indy Eleven hosts Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Birmingham Legion FC in the final home match of the regular season. The Boys in Blue can clinch a playoff berth with a win or draw. The Eleven are fourth in the USLC Eastern Conference standings with two games left in the regular season. The top eight teams in the East will compete in the playoffs the first weekend in November, with the top four teams at home.

