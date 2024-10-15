Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Sun City for a Battle with El Paso

Kickoff: Wednesday, October 16 (6:00 PM PDT)

Where: Southwest University Park (El Paso, TX)

How to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo! Network

After a gritty 2-0 win at home last Wednesday over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at The Champ last Wednesday, the County Boys placed a four point cushion between themselves and the rest of the pack chasing a playoff spot ahead of their final road trip of the regular season. Now, the County Boys attempt to climb higher up the table and tick off another club first along the way...

LIFE AS THE SPOILER CAR

El Paso Locomotive FC enter Saturday's contest in 12th place in the Western Conference and are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. However, the Locomotive did not go down without a fight, as they are currently in the midst of their best run of form this season. They are currently unbeaten in their last four matches, including a thrilling 2-2 draw with San Antonio FC last Wednesday where both of their goals came after the 80th minute. To coincide with this good run of form, they have also been undefeated at Southwest University Park across their previous five home matches (2-0-3). Forward Amando Moreno leads the side in goals with six this season and former USL Champion with OCSC, midfielder Eric Calvillo, has generated the most chances for El Paso (41).

2024 Regular Season Record: 7-16-8 (12th in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 25 I Goals Allowed: 41 I Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch

M Eric Calvillo

F Amando Moreno

SQUEEZE EVERY LAST ROAD POINT

Orange County SC earned a hard fought three points at Championship Stadium last Wednesday in a 2-0 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. An own goal created by midfielder Chris Hegardt and a stoppage time sealer from leading goal scorer Ethan Zubak powered the offense as captain Markus Nakkim and his defense kept another clean sheet in front of the USL Championship Player of the Month, goalkeeper Colin Shutler. Hegardt has now been directly involved in two of the Black and Orange's last three goals, while midfielder Seth Casiple now has two assists in as many matches. Casiple has been terrific in the midfield for Danny Stone's side over the last two matches, completing 90% of his passes, 15/17 accurate long balls and 17 passes into the final third, all while making seven interceptions. Now the County Boys head to El Paso looking for their first win at Southwest University Park in club history and their first road win in their last eight road matches. Three points Wednesday would bring the Black and Orange on the verge of a playoff berth, with their magic number currently sitting at 6.

Players to Watch

M Seth Casiple

F Ethan Zubak

All-time record

Orange County SC is 2-4-4 all-time against El Paso Locomotive FC

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 0 - 1 El Paso Locomotive FC (Championship Stadium, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: Eric Calvillo - PK 64' (ELP)

