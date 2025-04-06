San Antonio FC Falls to Phoenix Rising FC 1-2

April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC dropped its first loss of the season Sunday, falling 1-2 to Phoenix Rising at Toyota Field.

The teams traded penalty kicks during the second half to get on the board, with Phoenix converting first in the 63rd minute. Jorge Hernandez followed with a collected finish on his own penalty kick goal, his second in as many matches, to tie the match 1-1.

Phoenix netted its game-winning score soon after in the 68th minute. San Antonio pressed hard in the final minutes but was unable to find an equalizer before the final whistle.

SAFC caps its unbeaten run to start the season at four matches, remaining in first place in the Western Conference standings with 12 points.

Scoring Summary:

PHX: Remi Cabral (Penalty) 62'

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Penalty) 65'

PHX: Jearl Margaritha (Assisted by Ihsan Sacko) 68'

Next Up

San Antonio FC is back at home Saturday, April 12, facing Miami FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at SanAntonioFC.com or on the SAFC app. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC falls to 4-1-0 on the season with 12 points, still atop the Western Conference standings in first place.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez converted a penalty kick for the second-straight match, scoring his team-leading third goal of the season.

SAFC has scored in its last 11 USL Championship matches, scoring 18 goals in that run.

San Antonio's nine goals this season are tied for second-most in the league.

SAFC outshot Phoenix 14-8, also leading in shots on target 6-4.

Defender Alexis Souahy his first start of the season after subbing on in each of the previous four matches.

Midfielder Lucio Berron recorded his first professional start in the match, playing 70 minutes.

Forward Andres Paredes made his first appearance for the club, subbing on for the final 20 minutes of play.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Alexis Souahy, Alex Crognale (Captain), Jimmy Medranda, Almir Soto, Lucio Berron (Nelson Flores Blanco 70'), Juan Osorio (Diogo Pacheco 88'), Jorge Hernandez, Luke Haakenson (Andres Paredes 70'), Jake LaCava (Nicky Hernandez 88'), Juan Agudelo (Alex Greive 70')

Substitutions Not Used: Rece Buckmaster, Daniel Namani, Sebastian Seiterle

Disciplinary Summary:

PHX: Yellow Card (Noble Okello) 38'

PHX: Yellow Card (Triston Henry) 63'

SA: Yellow Card (Nelson Flores Blanco) 79'

SA: Yellow Card (Alex Crognale) 83'

SA: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 90+6'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"It's a tough one to swallow. I told the guys before the game, we got two good results away from home, so in order for us to validate those away points, we must win at home, and I don't think we played well today. We missed too many passes. We played too many direct balls when that's not our game. Normally, we control the ball. We possess the ball, and today, we were playing a lot of long passes."

(On the opposing team's intensity)

"Obviously, but that's something that we need to fix. I mean, we know that every game is going to be tough, but I said Phoenix is a good team who is eager for points, so it's a tough match. Next week, we're going to get another team who is eager for points away as well, so don't take games for granted. We've got to go for the win, and just because those guys are low on the table doesn't mean it's going to be an easy game. Sometimes those games are more difficult than the ones against the teams at the top."

Defender Alex Crognale

(On if the team was surprised by the result)

"I mean you can never predict what's going to happen on any given game day, but we expect more as players, and we spoke in the locker room. You'll see a different side of San Antonio in the coming weeks. This wasn't the team that that you've seen start the season."

(On what went wrong)

"It was just a sloppy performance from us, just little things. We weren't on the same page, disconnected, missing passes we normally would hit. Decision-making, you know, bad decisions on the ball, off the ball, and Phoenix was able to take advantage, but I think it's just one of those ones where we look within."

Midfielder Lucio Berron

(On making his first professional start)

"I think during the week, I kept doing the same I've been doing, which is working to not even 100 percent, like 130 percent, because we have such a competitive team that to earn that spot, you gotta be willing to give it your all every training, and yeah, I got my first start today, of the season and as a pro, which is a big thing for me. Of course, I'm very sad. I'm disappointed about the result, but I see everything that's been happening to me these past few months here in San Antonio as lessons, so this is another lesson for me, which I'm looking forward to learn from."

(On if the team was impatient during the match)

"I don't think there was any special thing going on for us to be rushing stuff. From minute one we were rushing things because they weren't pressing. They weren't doing much for us to be making that many mistakes and rushing so much throughout the game, so I don't see a reason right now. Of course, through the week, I feel we're gonna work on it, and we're gonna see what really happened with the game, but it's a matter of dealing with the spaces they gave us, the lineup they use, and yeah, we got to move on from it."

