Rising Defeat San Antonio FC 2-1 to Secure First Victory

April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Rémi Cabral and Jearl Margaritha score, Ihsan Sacko contributes to goal in third straight match.

Phoenix Rising took its first lead of the season, and ultimately picked up its first win, taking down San Antonio FC 2-1 on April 6 at Toyota Field. Forward Rémi Cabral netted his team-leading third goal of the season, forward Jearl Margaritha opened his 2025 account and goalkeeper Triston Henry held the hosts scoreless as Rising secured its first-ever win under Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah.

"We had a tough beginning of the season, but we knew our time was coming," Cabral told the CBS broadcast following the match. "Today was the best occasion-- a Sunday afternoon at a beautiful stadium against a really good team. It was a big statement and I'm really happy with it."

All three goals came in a six-minute window midway through the second half. After not leading a minute entering Sunday, Rising went ahead on two separate occasions and held onto its last advantage for over 30 minutes to see out three points and knock out the USL Championship's last perfect side.

"I'm super proud of the boys' resilience," Kah said. "They never for once showed any doubt in their quality and belief. This is their victory. They deserved it."

AN EXPLOSIVE ATTACK

For the third time this season, Rising finished a match with multiple goals. For the first time, one of those matches rewarded the club with three points.

Cabral netted his third goal of the season, and second in as many weeks, scoring with a right-footed strike from the penalty spot. Notably, Cabral sits tied for the second-most goals in the USL Championship so far this season.

Additionally, Margaritha netted his first goal of the season. His shifty run down the right side of the box and finish into the roof of the net marked his third goal as a Rising player. The Dutch forward is one of seven individual players to net a goal for Rising this season. Notably, forward Ihsan Sacko (1G, 3A) picked up his fourth goal contribution of the season and fourth in as many matches.

"What we're trying to implement is dominant football," Kah said. "A team that is looking to be on the front-foot, trying to win games and score goals, because goals win you games."

SHOWING MATURITY

Up 2-1 after retaking the lead through Margaritha's emphatic goal in the 67th minute, Rising had 23 minutes of regulation and nine minutes of stoppage time to hold on. Kah's squad bent in that half hour, but never broke as survived a San Antonio onslaught to emerge with three points deep in the heart of Texas.

"I saw a team that managed the game well," Kah said. "(The players) were very clever and slowed it down, played to their strengths... For 20-30 minutes they managed the game how we wanted them to."

Henry played a large role in ensuring his side maintained its one-goal advantage. Outside of conceding San Antonio's lone goal, which came from the penalty spot, the Canadian keeper was called into action time and time again to gather the ball in the box as well as deflect speculative efforts to safety. Notably, the keeper has made nine saves in his first two starts of the season.

Between Rising's attack maintaining its rhythm and Henry's goalkeeping, Kah's squad showcased its maturity to hold onto a second-half lead and ultimately snap a seven-match winless run that dated back to the 2024 season.

Goal-Scoring Plays

PHX - Rémi Cabral (penalty), 61st minute: On a penalty kick, forward Rémi Cabral used his right foot to slot the ball into the bottom-right corner.

SA - Jorge Hernández (penalty), 65th minute: On a penalty kick, midfielder Jorge Hernández used his left foot to slot the ball into the bottom-right corner.

PHX - Jearl Margaritha (Ihsan Sacko), 67th minute: Running down the right channel, forward Ihsan Sacko picked out forward Jearl Margaritha, who twisted down the right side of the box before using his right foot to roof the ball into the top-right netting.

Notes

- In front of a national audience on CBS Sports Network, Rising picked up its first win of the season.

- It marked the club's first win since October 12, 2024 (1-0, @OAK), snapping a seven-game winless streak.

- Additionally, it was the club's first three-point performance under new Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah.

- Rising is the first club to pick up a win against previously perfect San Antonio this season.

- Forward Rémi Cabral's 61st-minute goal from the penalty spot gave Rising its first lead of the 2025 campaign.

- Notably, it was Cabral's team-leading third goal of the season, and second in consecutive matches.

- With three goals, the Frenchmen now sits tied for the second-most goals in the USL Championship.

- Forward Jearl Margaritha netted his first goal of the 2025 campaign in the 67th minute.

- Notably, it was his third-career goal with Rising.

- Margaritha is the seventh Rising player to find the back of the net through the opening five matches.

- Forward Ihsan Sacko (1G, 3A) made his fourth goal contribution of the season, assisting Margaritha.

- Sacko's three assists are the second-most in the USL Championship this season.

- The French forward has contributed to goals in each of Rising's last four matches.

- Rising has scored multiple goals in three of its five matches so far this season.

- Dariusz Formella notched his 150th-career appearance in USL competition.

- Today marked Rising's first shutout of the 2025 season.

- Goalkeeper Triston Henry has now made at least four saves in consecutive matches.

Next Game

Rising next returns to Phoenix to kick off a three-match homestand, which begins against Detroit City FC on Saturday, April 12, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. The match is set for 7:00 p.m. (PT) and will be broadcast on AZFS and CBS Sports Golazo Network, with radio coverage available on KDUS AM 1060, Sirius XM (English) and La Onda 1190 AM (Spanish).

Phoenix Rising (1-2-2, 5pts) vs San Antonio FC (4-1-0, 12pts)

April 6, 2025 - Toyota Field (San Antonio, Tex.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 0 2 2

San Antonio FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

PHX: Cabral (penalty), 61

SA: J. Hernández (penalty), 65

PHX: Margaritha (Sacko), 67

Misconduct Summary:

PHX: Okello (caution), 38

PHX: Henry (caution), 63

SA: Flores (caution), 79

SA: Crognale (caution), 83

SA: J. Hernández (caution), 90+6

Lineups:

PHX: GK Henry, D Cuello, D Montgomery, D Smith, D Neville (Avayevu, 76), M Scearce (Traore, 76), M Okello, M Sacko, F Rivera (Formella, 69), F Cabral (Johnson, 82), F Margaritha ©

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rakovsky, D King, M Rizzo, M Ping, F Kowall

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Cabral, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (multiple players, 1); FOULS: 14 (Okello, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

SA: GK Sánchez, D Medranda, D Souahy, D Crognale ©, D Osorio (Pacheco, 88), M Berrón (Flores, 70), M Soto, M Haakenson (Paredes, 70), M J. Hernández, M LaCava (N. Hernández, 88), F Agudelo (Greive, 70)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Namani, D Buckmaster, D Seiterle

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Medranda, 4) SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Medranda, 2); FOULS: 17 (Agudelo, 4) OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 2

Referee: Greg Dopka

Assistant Referees: Brian Marshall, Tom Felice

Fourth Official: William Hale

Attendance: 7,498

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.