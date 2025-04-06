Postmatch Reaction: Phoenix Rising 2 - San Antonio FC 1

April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising finally has its first statement result of the 2025 season, and first under new Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. Defeating previously-unbeaten San Antonio FC 2-1 on April 6 at Toyota Field, Rising took advantage of a national TV audience to display what it can look like when clicking-- and playing with a lead.

Following Sunday's matinee match, Kah addressed the club's grit, attacking style and the feeling of taking home three points for the first time in 2025.

HEAD COACH PA-MODOU KAH

General thoughts on the match...

"It was a great game from the boys. A resilient group showed what we're capable of. We have faced a little adversity with injuries as well as a flight delay yesterday. I'm super proud of the boys' resilience. They never for once showed any doubt in their quality and belief. This is their victory. They deserved it."

On getting and defending a lead in the second half...

"I saw a team that managed the game well. They were very clever and slowed it down, played to their strengths. If I'm being picky, we could have had a couple of moments in transition. Rémi (Cabral) missed a shot. I think the team did well. For 20-30 minutes they managed the game how we wanted them to."

On what he learns from a match like Sunday...

"You learn about a team's grit. About resilience. You learn about the determination and desire to come together as a group. They have done it all year, but today's performance really showcased the group."

On the attack clicking...

"What we're trying to implement is dominant football. A team that is looking to be on the front-foot, trying to win games and score goals, because goals win you games."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.