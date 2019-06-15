Snappers lose heartbreaker to force rubber match tomorrow

GENEVA, IL - It was back-and-forth nail biter in Kane County Sunday night, that came down to the ninth inning to decide the game. Kane County used some walk-off heroics to win 4-3, evening the series and causing the rubber match tomorrow in the final game of the first half.

Kane County would get the scoring started in the game with an early run in the third inning. However, Beloit would answer right back pushing a run of their own across in the fourth to even the score at one apiece.

In the fourth, the Snappers would get singles from Joseph Pena and Ryan Gridley to put runners on first and second with one out. After a wild pitch to advance the runners, JJ Schwarz would hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the Snappers first run of the game and even the score.

The see-saw battle continued into the later stages of this game, as every time Kane County scored, Beloit seemed to be right there to answer back. In fact, after two runs in the sixth inning for Kane County, Beloit answered right back with two of their own in the seventh.

In the seventh, Anthony Churlin would lead off with a walk and Max Schuemann would single to put runners on first and second with one out. After a stolen base for Beloit, Devin Foyle would hit a sacrifice fly to cut Kane County's lead in half.

Moments later, a pitch would scoot on by Cougars catcher Zachery Almond to score Max Schuemann and even the game at three heading into the late stages of the ballgame. In the final innings of regulation, it would take until the final inning to decide this one, unfortunately, not in the favor of Beloit.

After an Almond leadoff double, Kane County would advance him to third with a sacrifice bunt. Beloit then elected to intentionally walk Alek Thomas to set up the double play in hopes of getting out of the jam and keeping the game tied.

However, the very next batter, Eduardo Diaz, would hit a sacrifice fly to plate Almond giving the Cougars the walk-off victory over the Snappers 4-3.

2019 Snappers All-Star, Aiden McIntyre, got the start for Beloit throwing four magnificent innings, giving up 1 run (unearned), while striking out 7 and scattering just 3 hits. McIntyre will earn the no decision on the ballgame after leaving with a 1-1 tie on the scoreboard.

The Snappers will play the rubber match tomorrow in the final game of the first half at 1 P.M. in Kane County. The Snappers will then return home next Thursday after the All-Star Break to take on the first-half champions, the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Snappers will return home to Pohlman Field next weekend with a star-studded lineup of promotions. Friday is First Responder's Nights, Saturday is Fireworks night, and Sunday is Nickelodeon Day featuring PAW Patrol, so make sure you have your tickets for all the summer fun at Pohlman Field!

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362- 2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

