Chevy Youth Baseball Clinic June 21 - Registration Is Open

CLINTON, IA - The Select Chevy Dealers are once again teaming up with Ripken Baseball to give your community an exclusive instructional clinic for boys and girls, baseball and softball players of all skill levels, between the ages of 5 and 14 at NelsonCorp Field!

Please see the clinic details below and share this opportunity with kids in your community.

Qualified coaching staff will separate participants into age groups and rotate them through stations to learn and enhance essential baseball/softball skills. Spots are limited so we encourage you to register for this experience right away using the registration code "playball".

Friday, June 21, 2019

NelsonCorp Field

537 Ballpark Dr.

Check-in: 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Clinic Rotations: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Snack: 12:00 PM *Please note if you are unable to get your participant(s) there by the start time of the clinic, we accept late check-ins! Please do not let that hinder your child from participating in this experience!

To Register:

Go to chevrolet.com/youthsports

Click on the gold "Clinic Registration" box

Select the following name from the drop-down menu: Davenport, then click Go

Enter the registration password "playball" for free entry into the clinic, and then click "Submit"

Complete the registration form and download the waiver. In addition to registering before the event, participants are required to bring a signed waiver form to the registration table on the day of the clinic

If you have questions, check out our site and FAQs here. You can also reach out John Egnot at jegnot@gmdealerprograms.com with any additional questions.

