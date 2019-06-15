Bulldogs Co-Captain Talley, Blue Jays' 7th-Rounder, Joins Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts have received infielder L.J. Talley, drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays this year in the seventh round out of the University of Georgia. In a corresponding move, pitcher Naswell Paulino was transferred to Extended Spring.

Talley, 22, was one of the co-captains of the Georgia Bulldogs' baseball team, which entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 overall seed but was eliminated by the Florida State Seminoles. A native of Folkston, Georgia, he started all 63 games for the Bulldogs this year, slashing .332/.435/.489 with eight home runs and five stolen bases, and was named Second Team All-SEC and to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Talley is in the Lugnuts' starting lineup tonight, playing second base and batting seventh, as the Nuts host the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the second game of a three-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Star Wars Night at Cooley Law School Stadium, featuring post-game LAFCU Fireworks. This will be his professional debut.

