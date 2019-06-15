Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Saturday

Saturday, June 15, 2019 l Game # 69

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (27-41) at Great Lakes Loons (42-23)

LH Connor Curlis (2-1, 2.45) vs. RH Jose Martinez (4-1, 3.25)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the second game of a three-game series. 2019 Season Series: Great Lakes 6, Dayton 2 (at Great Lakes: Loons 3, Dragons 1).

Last Game: Friday: Great Lakes 4, Dayton 3 (10 innings). The Loons erased deficits in the ninth and 10th innings to defeat the Dragons in the series opener. Dayton took a 3-1 lead to the bottom of the 10th but the Loons scored three runs on three hits, ending the game with one out on Jacob Amaya's two-run double. Ricky Salinas fired six scoreless innings for Dayton and left with a 1-0 lead. Randy Ventura had two hits and an RBI as part of a four-hit Dayton attack.

Team Notes

During the Dragons 10-game winning streak, they led the league in team batting (.276) and team ERA (2.10). They were tied for third in runs scored (55). They were second in the league in stolen bases (21). They were third in in doubles (16). They ranked first in in both holds (7), and saves (7).

In the month of June, the Dragons have a record of 10-3. They are tied for second in the MWL in team batting (.245); are third in runs scored with 62 in 13 games (Great Lakes leads the league); and tied for first in stolen bases (24). On the mound, they rank third in team ERA (2.76).

Dragons starting pitchers in 19 games since May 25 have posted an ERA of 2.52 (89.1 IP, 25 ER) to lower their full-season ERA from 5.07 to 4.49.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani over his last 19 games dating back to May 24 is batting .361 with two home runs, 19 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases to raise his batting average 63 points from .170 to .233. In the month of June, Siani leads the league in hits (19), stolen bases (10), and runs (13). In June, he is batting .365 to rank third in the league.

Randy Ventura has hit safely in 10 straight games, batting .400 (14 for 35) to raise his average from .138 to .281. This is the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player. He is batting .368 in June to rank second in the Midwest League.

Brian Rey has hit safely in six straight games, going 8 for 20 (.400) with two home runs.

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last eight games: 0.00 ERA, 16.2 IP, 5 R, 0 ER, 8 H, 7 BB, 17 SO, 0.90 WHIP, .133 opps. avg.

Reliever Connor Bennett in his last six appearances has earned a win and five saves. He is third in the MWL in saves with eight. He leads the league in appearances with 25.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, June 16 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-5, 5.11) at Great Lakes RH Jose Chacin (5-4, 5.57)

Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2019

