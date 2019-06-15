Dragons Crash Party

MIDLAND, Mich. - There was no late-inning heroics for the Great Lakes Loons on this night, one game after a three-run 10th inning gave them a victory. Instead, Miles Gordon's RBI-ground out allowed the Dayton Dragons to push across a run in extra innings to prevail 5-4 on Saturday night.

In a game when the Loons (42-24) were just 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base, runs seemed hard to come by until the bottom of the 8th inning. Already trailing 4-1, the Loons were in need of some magic.

Gersel Pitre, just added to the roster for the first time this season on Friday, produced a sacrifice fly, followed by singles from Miguel Vargas and Jacob Amaya that allowed the Loons to tie the game and force extra innings for the second consecutive night.

Dayton managed just five hits in the game and even committed four errors in the field, but still found a way with some timely hitting.

Jose Martinez got the start for the Loons and was on his way to a solid outing before the Dragons touched him up for four runs (three earned) in the 6th inning. The Venezuelan right-hander has made the transition into the starting rotation and went five innings with six strikeouts in his fourth start of 2019.

Both Guillermo Zuniga and Nathan Witt turned in scoreless appearances in relief, but Brett de Geus (L, 3-1) faced the tough task of pitching with a runner starting the 10th inning on second base. He didn't allow a hit and was charged with an unearned run.

The 1st half of the season comes to a close on Sunday afternoon with the series finale between the Loons and Dragons. Already with the Eastern Division Championship and playoff spot in-hand, Great Lakes will then turn their attention the Midwest League All-Star Game being held in South Bend, Ind. The festivities will take place on June 17-18.

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Leonel Valera: 3-for-5

Miguel Vargas, Jacob Amaya, Chris Roller: 2 hits each

Gersel Pitre: 2 RBI

Guillermo Zuniga: 2 IP, 5 K

