SLC Stars Acquire Jaedon LeDee from Iowa Wolves

February 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have acquired the player rights to forward Jaedon LeDee from the Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate) in exchange for the rights to forward Babacar Sane.

LeDee (6-7, 242, San Diego State) joins Salt Lake City after playing 30 games (four starts) with Iowa during the Tip-Off Tournament and the regular season. He averaged 6.9 points on 46.1 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.4 steals in 17.5 minutes per game. The G League rookie recently scored a career-high 19 points on Jan. 15 against the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets affiliate), hitting seven field goals in a personal-best 43:15 minutes.

A Houston native, LeDee played 154 games (43 starts) during his collegiate career at Ohio State (2018-19), TCU (2019-21), and San Diego State (2022-24). After sitting out the 2021-22 season due to transfer rules, LeDee averaged 7.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in his first season at SDSU (2022-23), helping lead the Aztecs to Mountain West Conference titles and their first Final Four appearance, where they finished as national runners-up. In his final season, LeDee averaged 21.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, earning the 2024 Karl Malone Award as the nation's best power forward.

Sane (6-7, 230, Ignite) appeared in 24 games (four starts) with the Stars this season, averaging 7.5 points on 46.2 percent shooting and 3.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per contest.

The Stars return home to the Maverik Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, to face the Capital City Go-Go for the first time since 2022. Tuesday's game will honor Women in Sports Night, featuring a pregame women's networking event at 6 p.m., a halftime panel with prominent women from the Utah sports community, and special theme night uniforms. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and Jazz+.

