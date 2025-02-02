Iowa Wolves Acquire Babacar Sane from Salt Lake City Stars

February 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to forward Babacar Sane from the Salt Lake City Stars in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Jaedon LeDee.

Sane (saw-NAY), 6-7, appeared in 24 games (four starts) for the Stars this season between the Winter Tip-Off and regular season. He averaged 7.5 points on 46.2% shooting and 3.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game. This was Sane's first season with the Stars after playing the past two seasons for the G League Ignite.

Ledee, 6-7, played in all 30 games (four starts) for the Wolves this season and averaged 6.9 points on 46.1% shooting and 5.3 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. This is his first professional season after he played 154 games (43 starts) during his collegiate career, with stops at Ohio State, Texas Christian University and San Diego State. During his college career, LeDee averaged 8.9 points on 52.8% shooting and 4.7 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per contest.

Iowa plays at the Memphis Hustle on Monday afternoon at 12 p.m. CT. The two teams will play again on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT.

