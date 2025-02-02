Delaware Falls to Osceola, 113-104

February 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats News Release









Delaware Blue Coats guard Jaylen Martin vs. the Osceola Magic

(Delaware Blue Coats) Delaware Blue Coats guard Jaylen Martin vs. the Osceola Magic(Delaware Blue Coats)

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (6-10) were defeated by the Osceola Magic (7-6) by a final score of 113-104 on Sunday afternoon at Chase Fieldhouse.

Delaware fell into an early 11-3 hole just three and a half minutes into the game and struggled offensively throughout the first quarter, shooting just 38.5% from the field. As a team, the Blue Coats shot 36.8% over the course of the game.

"You have to give them credit, they defended us well," said head coach Mike Longabardi. "We just have to shoot better. That's really as plain and simple as it can be."

The Coats entered the second trailing by nine and faced that same deficit with just under three minutes to go until halftime, but a late 15-6 run led by Jeff Dowtin Jr. allowed Delaware and Osceola to head into the break knotted up at 56. After shooting just 1-5 in the first quarter, Dowtin Jr. shot 4-6 in the second and scored 11 points in the final two minutes of the half.

Osceola got back on track in the third, outscoring the Coats by eight in the frame on the heels of a 16-9 run over the final five and a half minutes. The Magic remained in the driver's seat for a large majority of the fourth quarter, but Delaware was able to make things interesting by cutting the deficit down to five with 2:46 to go. Subsequently, Osceola put the game on ice with a 7-3 run to secure the nine-point victory.

Dowtin Jr. led the Coats with 21 points on a game-high 24 shot attempts. Jarron Cumberland was right behind with 19 points, and Jaylen Martin rounded out the starting five with 16 points and seven assists. Delaware got a scoring punch off the bench from Isaiah Mobley and Judah Mintz, with the former scoring 17 points and the latter tallying 16.

Colin Castleton led the Magic with 22 points on 10-12 shooting and 13 rebounds. In his return to Chase Fieldhouse, Mac McClung scored 19 points, and Jarrett Culver scored 17 points and recorded three steals off the bench.

The Blue Coats' next chance to get back in the win column will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4 against the Magic in game two of their mini-series. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.