Sioux Falls Defeated 118-113 in Final Minutes to Austin

February 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Cedar Park, TX - The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost to the Austin Spurs 118-113 on Sunday afternoon from the H-E-B Center, despite leading by three points with 2:21 left in the contest.

Pelle Larsson led Sioux Falls (7-8) with 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in his debut on assignment. Malik Williams secured his fourth game of 20-plus points in the last five outings, with 21 points on 6-14 FGA and six rebounds.

Austin (10-5) was led by Jamaree Bouyea, who set the pace in the opening frame with 13 points on 5-7 FGA. The Spurs led 24-10 to the 4:40 mark of the quarter, but the Skyforce went on a 19-6 run to close the period down two points.

Larsson and Alondes Williams combined for 12 points on 5-8 FGA in the second period. Sioux Falls capitalized nine points on six Austin turnovers to command a 57-51 lead at halftime. Miami HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson had 12 of his 17 points in the first half, as well.

The Skyforce shot 68.4 percent from the field (13-19 FGA) in the third quarter, as Larsson paced the team with 12 points, as he helped Sioux Falls take a 93-87 lead to the final 12 minutes.

The Spurs patrolled the paint in the final 12 minutes, scoring 22 points on 11-14 FGA. San Antonio two-way Malachi Flynn had 11 of his 28 points in the frame to help secure the victory.

Alondes Williams finished with 19 points on 7-9 FGA and seven assists, while HEAT two-way Josh Christopher had eight points and six rebounds.

Bouyea netted 27 points on 12-17 FGA and five rebounds, while Spurs two-way David Duke had 17 points and 11 rebounds. San Antonio assignee Sidy Cissoko led off the bench with 19 points.

Sioux Falls returns home on Tuesday to face the Santa Cruz Warriors, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon. Austin hosts the Warriors on Friday and Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.