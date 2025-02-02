Spurs Overcome Skyforce, 118-113

February 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (10-5) secured a win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce (7-8), 118-113, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Malachi Flynn led Austin with 28 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds. Jamaree Bouyea followed with 27 points, while Sidy Cissoko added 19 points off the bench.

Both teams traded baskets in the first quarter, with Austin taking a 31-29 lead after Bouyea sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer. Sioux Falls responded in the second period, shooting 52.4% from the field to outscore Austin 28-20 and take a 57-51 advantage into halftime. Bouyea finished with 15 first-half points for the Spurs while Keshad Johnson finished with 12 for Sioux Falls. In the third quarter, both teams scored 36 points apiece, with Sioux Falls ahead by six, 93-87. Flynn scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, as the Silver and Black shot 68.4% from the field to secure the win over the Skyforce.

Pelle Larsson led the Skyforce with 21 points, while Alondes Williams contributed 19 points and 7 assists. Malik Williams added 21 points off the bench.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs visit Santa Cruz to face the Warriors on Friday, Feb. 7th at 9 p.m. CT at the Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game will be available to watch on NBA G League TV on Tubi.

