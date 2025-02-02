Cruise Fall Short to Raptors

February 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT, Mich. - Striving to win their first set of back-to-back games since December, the Motor City Cruise (6-9) fell short to the Eastern Conference leaders, Raptors 905 (11-4), 124-101.

Daniss Jenkins and Lamar Stevens each put up a 20-point performance in today's loss. Stevens was the leading scorer with 27 points. 17 of his points came from shooting 6-9 from the free-throw line. Stevens also finished with eight rebounds and assists in 40 minutes of action. Jenkins followed with 24 points and tied his career high with six total three-point field goals made.

The former Motor City Cruise two-way guard, Jared Rhoden led the Raptors with 20 points. Rhoden shot 7-11 from the floor and recorded a trio of three-point field goals. Former Detroit Pistons forward Eugene Omoruyi and A.J. Lawson followed with 19 points each. Lawson also grabbed eight rebounds and recorded four assists in the win.

Raptors 905 shot 61.9% from the floor in the first quarter to outscore Motor City 30-19. The Cruise made a push in the second quarter to only trail 57-53 after a key 11-2 run in the final two minutes of the half. Daniss Jenkins tried to keep the momentum alive in the third, scoring 14 of his 24 points. However, Motor City could not stop the Raptors' offense. Raptors shot tremendously in the second half (60.0%) to secure the win and held Motor City to 42.9%.

The Motor City Cruise will begin their next road trip, as the club will take on the Indiana Mad Ants on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on https://gleague.nba.com/.

