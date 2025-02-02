Osceola Magic Pull Away from Delaware Blue Coats with Strong Second Half

February 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - The Osceola Magic (7-6) took down the Delaware Blue Coats (6-10) 113-104 on Sunday afternoon to extend its winning streak to four games. Colin Castleton was dominant for the Magic with 22 points and 13 rebounds while shooting an efficient 10-of-12 from the field.

Jeff Dowtin Jr. scored a team-high 21 points for the Blue Coats, but the Magic's defense forced him into an ineffective shooting night, going just 7-of-24 from the field. Jarron Cumberland scored 19 points for Delaware.

Mac McClung assisted Castleton in the starting lineup with 19 points on 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from behind the arc.

Once again, the Magic's bench played a key role, with Jarrett Culver scoring 17 points on 70 percent shooting from the field. The Texas Tech product also recorded six rebounds and three steals.

Up Next:

The Magic will take on the Blue Coats once again on Tues. Feb. 4 at Chase Fieldhouse. Tipoff will be at 11 a.m. ET and aired on ESPN+.

Osceola will return to Kissimmee on Sun. Feb. 9 when they host the Grand Rapids Gold. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and aired on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBA TV.

The Magic will hold a Black History Month Celebration, presented by Publix on Mon. Feb. 10 against the Grand Rapids Gold. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and NBAGLeague.com. The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica Black History Month Magic jersey. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

In Case You Missed It:

Magic two-way guard Trevelin Queen was selected this past week to the 2025 G League Up Next Game via fan vote as part of NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco, California. Queen will be making his second appearance in the event after winning MVP during last year's Up Next Game.

In the Community:

On Sat. Feb. 1, the Osceola Magic mascot Swish joined Orlando's mascot Stuff at the 5th Annual Magic 5k and Kids' Run presented by AdventHealth. The event helped benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation's (OMYF) efforts in giving back to the local community.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Publix for being the presenting sponsor for the team's Black History Month Celebration on Mon. Feb. 10 against the Grand Rapids Gold.

