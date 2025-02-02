Bulls Unable to Hold off Remix

February 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, were unable to hold off the Rip City Remix in a 125-127 loss on Sunday afternoon. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell co-led all scorers with 26 points, sinking six threes for his best long-range shooting of the season. Liddell also tallied five blocks and three steals for an impressive all-around performance.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo recorded 23 points, shooting 58% from the field. Windy City's bench combined for 47 points, with forward Ben Coupet Jr. and guard Eric Gaines each connecting on three three-balls.

A perfect 4-4 first quarter for Coupet Jr., and 3-4 shooting from behind the arc for Liddell, gave Windy City a three-point head start on the Remix. The Bulls kept firing in the second quarter, ending the first half shooting 52.4% from three and 55.3% from the field. Gaines chipped in eight points from the bench in the third frame, extending Windy City's lead to seven heading into the fourth. Despite the advantage, the Bulls failed to contain Remix forward/center Alex Reese, who notched a game-high 13 points in the finale. After a costly offensive foul and botched inbound, the Bulls lost on a clutch buzzer beater from Portland Trailblazers center Duop Reath, on assignment with the Remix.

Portland Trailblazers forward Jabari Walker, on assignment with the Remix, co-led all scorers with Liddell, contributing 26 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for a double-double. Trailblazers two-way guard Bryce McGowens also notched a double-double for the Remix with 23 points and 12 assists.

With the loss, Windy City drops to 5-10 in the regular season while Rip City improves to 6-6.

The Bulls return to Chiles Center for a rematch against Rip City tomorrow. Tipoff is set for 8:30pm CT and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com.

