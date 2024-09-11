SLC Stars Acquire Dane Goodwin

September 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, announced today the acquisition of the returning player rights of guard Dane Goodwin from the Stockton Kings in exchange for the player rights of Jayce Johnson and a 2025 second round draft pick.

Goodwin (6-6, 214, Notre Dame) appeared in 26 regular season games with 14 starts for Stockton, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, last season where he averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 22.4 minutes a game.

Prior to his time in the NBA G League, the Upper Arlington, Ohio, native spent five seasons at Notre Dame (2018-23). Goodwin owned collegiate career averages of 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 30.5 minutes a game. Throughout his collegiate career he received 2022 All-ACC Third Team honors and was named Notre Dame's Most Improved Player following the 2019-20 season and a Team Captain in 2021-22.

