Osceola Magic Acquire Returning Player Rights for Ethan Thompson from Mexico City

September 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Kissimmee, FL - The Osceola Magic have acquired the returning player rights to guard Ethan Thompson from Mexico City Capitanes in exchange for a first round pick in the 2024 NBA G League Player Draft and the returning player rights to DJ Wilson, General Manager of Osceola Magic Kevin Tiller announced today.

Thompson was acquired by Mexico City in 2023, following two seasons on the Windy City Bulls. He also appeared on NBA summer league rosters for the Chicago Bulls (2021-22), Indiana Pacers (2023) and Golden State Warriors (2024) in recent years.

Thompson (6'5", 195, 5/4/1999) played in 97 games (88 starts) in three seasons in the NBA G League (2021-24) with the Windy City Bulls and Mexico City Capitanes, avera ging 16.9 ppg., 4.4 rpg. and 3.7 apg. in 32.8 minpg., while shooting .423 (532-1,259) from the field and .327 (148-452) from three-point range.

Thompson played in 127 games (127 starts) in four seasons at Oregon State University (2017-21), averaging 13.5 ppg., 4.3 rpg. and 3.9 apg., while shooting .424 (552-1,303) from the field and .338 (168-497) from three-point range.

Thompson was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team, Pac-12 All-Tournament Team and NCAA Midwest Region All-Tournament Team in 2021. He was also selected as the Pac-12's Tom Hansen Conference Medal Winner in 2021. He is Oregon State's all-time leader in games started (127), ranks third all-time in assists (499) and seventh all-time in scoring (1,716). He joined Gary Payton as one of only two players in program history to record at least 1,400 points and 400 assists.

Wilson (6'10", 231, 2/19/1996) played in 27 games (27 starts) last season in Osceola, averaging 21.0 ppg., 9.8 rpg. and 4.9 apg. in 34.4 minpg.

