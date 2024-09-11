Texas Legends Acquire Returning Player Rights to Phillip Wheeler
September 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have acquired the returning player rights to forward Phil Wheeler from the Mexico City Capitanes and a 2025 second-round pick, in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Greg Brown.
Wheeler (6'8", 220) appeared in 33 regular season games (12 starts) during the 2023-24 season with the Capitanes and recorded averages of 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 22.6 minutes per contest.
Brown appeared in 45 regular season games (22 starts) with the Legends across the 2023-24 season and averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 24.1 minutes per game. He was originally acquired by the Legends via trade in 2022.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
