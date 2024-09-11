Stockton Kings Announce Trade
September 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced today that they have agreed to send the returning player rights to Dane Goodwin to the Salt Lake City Stars. In exchange, the Stockton Kings will receive the returning player rights to Jayce Johnson and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.
Johnson, a 7-0 center, played three of his four collegiate years at Utah (2016-19). He averaged 5.5 points (56.4 FG%, 48.8 FT%) and 5.8 rebounds with the Utes. Upon transferring to Marquette for his final season, he averaged 3.8 points (62.9 FG%, 50 FT%) and 5.7 rebounds per game, finishing 13th in the Big East in rebounds per game. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Johnson played overseas in Romania.
Johnson was drafted by the Santa Cruz Warriors with the ninth pick of the second round in the 2022 NBA G League Draft before being traded to the Motor City Cruise. He split last season between the Warriors and Motor City Cruise, averaging 10.3 points (55.5 FG%, 50 FT%), 10.7 rebounds. 1.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from September 11, 2024
- Mad Ants Announce Local Player Tryout for October 5 - Indiana Mad Ants
- Stockton Kings Announce Trade - Stockton Kings
- SLC Stars Acquire Dane Goodwin - Salt Lake City Stars
- Stockton Kings Announce Three Team Trade - Stockton Kings
- Memphis Hustle Complete Trade with College Park Skyhawks - Memphis Hustle
- Texas Legends Acquire Returning Player Rights to Phillip Wheeler - Texas Legends
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Third Annual Run with the Herd 5K & 1K Family Fun Run - Wisconsin Herd
- Osceola Magic Acquire Returning Player Rights for Ethan Thompson from Mexico City - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.