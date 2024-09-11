Stockton Kings Announce Trade

September 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced today that they have agreed to send the returning player rights to Dane Goodwin to the Salt Lake City Stars. In exchange, the Stockton Kings will receive the returning player rights to Jayce Johnson and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

Johnson, a 7-0 center, played three of his four collegiate years at Utah (2016-19). He averaged 5.5 points (56.4 FG%, 48.8 FT%) and 5.8 rebounds with the Utes. Upon transferring to Marquette for his final season, he averaged 3.8 points (62.9 FG%, 50 FT%) and 5.7 rebounds per game, finishing 13th in the Big East in rebounds per game. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Johnson played overseas in Romania.

Johnson was drafted by the Santa Cruz Warriors with the ninth pick of the second round in the 2022 NBA G League Draft before being traded to the Motor City Cruise. He split last season between the Warriors and Motor City Cruise, averaging 10.3 points (55.5 FG%, 50 FT%), 10.7 rebounds. 1.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

