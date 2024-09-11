Wisconsin Herd to Host Third Annual Run with the Herd 5K & 1K Family Fun Run

September 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host the third annual Run with the Herd 5K & 1K Family Fun Run on October 20, 2024. Anyone interested in participating can register here. All participants will receive one (1) Wisconsin Herd 2024 home game ticket voucher, one (1) exclusive race t-shirt, one (1) commemorative medal, and one (1) race swag bag. Sign up today for $35 before the registration price increases on October 1.

This will be the third annual Run with the Herd 5K Competitive Run and 1K Family Fun Run on October 20, 2024. The start and finish line will take place at Oshkosh Arena with a route that takes runners through downtown Oshkosh. The 5K Competitive Run will start at 8:00 a.m. with the 1K Family Fun Run to follow right after. All runners are invited to stay for a free Fan Fest at Oshkosh Arena with food, refreshments and engaging activities.

All participants can register online at https://bit.ly/runwiththeherd. All entries will receive one (1) Wisconsin Herd home game ticket voucher, one (1) exclusive race t-shirt, one (1) commemorative medal, and one (1) race swag bag. The ticket voucher is good for one (1) ticket to a Wisconsin Herd home game in November or December 2024 based on availability and can be redeemed online or by calling 920-233-HERD. Additional tickets and upgrades will be available for purchase.

There will be limited parking available in the Oshkosh Arena parking lot. Additional parking is available on streets where marked.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/runwiththeherd, call 920-233-HERD or email info@wisconsinherd.com.

