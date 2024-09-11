Stockton Kings Announce Three Team Trade

September 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced a three-team trade with the Capital City Go-Go and Cleveland Charge.

The Capital City Go-Go have agreed to trade the returning player rights to Jules Bernard to the Cleveland Charge. In exchange, the Cleveland Charge have agreed to trade the returning player rights to Dexter Dennis and Justin Powell to the Stockton Kings. The Stockton Kings have agreed to trade the returning player rights to Jaylen Nowell to the Capital City Go-Go.

Dennis, a 6-5 guard, played with the Dallas Mavericks after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. He averaged 5.5 points (52.6 FG%, 12.5 3pt%, 33.3 FT%), 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 7.5 minutes per game in his rookie season. Dennis signed a two-way contract with the Texas Legends before being traded to the Cleveland Charge. Dennis averaged 9.8 points (43.7 FG%, 36.1 3pt%, 78.4 FT%), 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 31 games (13 starts) in the 2023-24 NBA G League season. Dennis played collegiately at Wichita State (2018-22) and Texas A&M (2022-23).

Powell, a 6-5 guard, played at Auburn (2020-21), Tennessee (2021-22) and Washington State (2022-23). He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and played with the Miami Heat during the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League before signing with the Cleveland Charge. Powell averaged 6.3 points, shooting 44.9 percent from the field, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.7 minutes per game.

