Memphis Hustle Complete Trade with College Park Skyhawks

September 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the returning player rights to forward Miles Norris and guard Joel Ayayi from the College Park Skyhawks for the returning player rights to guard Michael Devoe and a 2025 first-round pick (via Indiana).

Norris (6-10, 220) appeared in 45 games (43 starts) last season with the College Park Skyhawks averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 29.2 minutes. The 24-year-old went unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft after finishing his collegiate career at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The San Francisco, Calif. native appeared in 90 games (88 starts) across three seasons for the Gauchos averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 29.8 minutes.

Ayayi (6-5, 180) has appeared in 91 games (60 starts) across two seasons with the Osceola Magic and Capital City Go-Go averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 29.1 minutes after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Devoe (6-4, 183) has appeared in 90 games (33 starts) across two seasons with the Memphis Hustle, Salt Lake City Stars and San Diego Clippers averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22.6 minutes after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft after a four-year career at Georgia Tech.

