Mad Ants Announce Local Player Tryout for October 5

September 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - The Indiana Mad Ants, G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, will host a one-day open player tryout on Saturday, October 5 at the Noblesville Boys and Girls Club (1700 Conner St, Noblesville, IN 46060), giving players who register the opportunity to compete for an invitation to Mad Ants training camp before the season. Check in for the camp will run from 10-11 a.m.

Interested participants need to register ahead by visiting https://tinyurl.com/MadAntTryout and by paying the $250 non-refundable tryoutfee. Tryout spaces are limited

Before each season, NBA G League teams can hold open tryouts, searching for local talent to add to their rosters. The Indiana Mad Ants' open tryouts have produced multiple G League players over the years including franchise legend Ron Howard. Last season's invite only event saw Will Vorhees make his way to training camp and the regular season roster.

This is the first open tryout for the Mad Ants since prior to the 2019-2020 season.

