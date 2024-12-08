Skyforce Loses to Gold 114-112 in Final Minutes

December 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped just their second home game of the Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday afternoon in a 114-112 decision to the Grand Rapids Gold from the Sanford Pentagon. They also snapped a six-game winning streak against Grand Rapids (7-4).

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher secured his ninth-straight game of 20-plus points, going for 34 points on 13-25 FGA and four rebounds. He added his third game of 30-plus points in the last five outings.

Sioux Falls (8-4) took a 32-26 lead after the first 12 minutes, as the starting unit netted 26 points on 12-18 FGA. Denver two-way Spencer Jones and Jahmir Young netted 21 points in the second quarter on 9-11 FGA to cut the lead to just 57-55 at halftime.

Christopher netted 16 points in the third frame on 6-11 FGA as the Force shot 52.4 percent from the field but trailed 85-83 heading to the final 12 minutes. Sioux Falls took a 108-104 lead to the 2:32 mark of the game, but the Gold outscored the Skyforce 10-to-four down the stretch to secure the victory.

HEAT assignee Kel'el Ware added 20 points on 9-14 FGA, nine rebounds and five assists, while Nassir Little contributed 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Isaiah Stevens chipped in 14 points on 6-10 FGA and 14 assists.

Young led Grand Rapids with 36 points on 17-26 FGA and 13 assists, while Jones added 26 points on 9-14 FGA.

Sioux Falls travels to Windy City on Friday, with tip-off slated for 7:00PM CST. The Gold hosts the Indiana Mad Ants on Friday, as well.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.