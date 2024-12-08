Santa Cruz Warriors Silence the Remix, Defeating Rip City 126-109

December 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, OR - The Santa Cruz Warriors (5-5) triumphed over the Rip City Remix (3-8), 126-109, with a commanding second-half effort at Chiles Center on Saturday afternoon.

Two-way guard Reece Beekman led Santa Cruz with 24 points and seven assists. Forward Jackson Rowe finished with a season-high 21 points and added eight rebounds, and two-way center Quinten Post followed closely behind with 19 points and six rebounds. Forward Gui Santos, on assignment from Golden State, recorded 14 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

Guard James Bouknight led both teams in scoring with 31 points and six rebounds. Center Sterling Manley and forward Henri Drell both scored 18 points - Manley contributed an additional six rebounds and Drell added eight rebounds and five assists. Guard/forward Isaac Nogues-Gonzales secured a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 steals, and guard Cameron Tyson rounded out the scoring for the Remix with 23 points off the bench.

The Warriors opened the contest by scoring from distance as all five starting Sea Dubs knocked down a shot from beyond the arc to start the game. Rip City battled for the advantage with the help of five steals from Nogues-Gonzales, tying the contest at 17 points apiece with 5:10 remaining before ending the quarter with a slight 26-25 lead. The Warriors stayed close on the heels of the Remix, reclaiming the lead and pushing to a 41-35 advantage to cap off a 12-0 run four minutes into the second frame. Despite a strong 14-point performance in the second quarter from Rowe, Rip City prevented the visiting Warriors from building up a sizable advantage and closed the first half narrowly trailing Santa Cruz, 63-60.

Upon returning from the break, Santa Cruz orchestrated a 7-0 run to take a 70-60 advantage - the first double-digit margin of the contest. The Warriors kept their offensive momentum rolling as Santa Cruz pushed their lead to as many as 21 points with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, ultimately closing the period ahead 98-80 to remain firmly in control. Rip City was unable to find a path back into the game in the final frame, and the Warriors secured their first road victory of the season with a 126-109 win.

The Warriors will take on the Remix again on Monday, December 9, before wrapping up their road trip against the Stockton Kings on Wednesday, December 11. The Sea Dubs will return to Santa Cruz for a back-to-back series against the San Diego Clippers on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15 to close out the Tip-Off Tournament.

